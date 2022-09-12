Tenacious ‘s Jack Black & Kyle Gass will be at Louder Than Life Sept 22nd!

Jack Black and Kyle Gass drop by Kyle Meredith With… to talk about their episode in the latest Audible Original Words + Music, Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion, as they tell the story of Tenacious D from their early beginnings to the present day. The musical comedians tell us about the early 90s’s alt-comedy scene that also birthed Puscifer and their early run-ins with Harry Shearer and David Cross. Black and Gass also details the orchestrated music that was written for the series, debate dynamic ticketing, and their plans to get the vote out for the upcoming midterms during next month’s tour.

