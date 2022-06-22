Jack Johnson on Working with Blake Mills, Listening to JJ Cale, & Singing Zeppelin Bass Lines into Beer Bottles

Jack Johnson catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Meet the Moonlight, an album that finds Jack reflecting the darkness of the past few years, though through the optimistic filter that he’s known for. The singer-songwriter discusses working with Blake Mills, writing as a reaction, digging into Greg Brown and JJ Cale’s catalog, and singing the bassline from Zep’s Dazed and Confused through a beer bottle. Johnson also tells us about his new Learning Farm that focuses on environmental education, as well as his latest green initiative with this year’s tour and collaboration with local nonprofits, how surfing informs his music, and celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Brushfire Fairytales.

Watch the full interview above and then check out the videos below.