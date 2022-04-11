Jack White made this past weekend’s hometown show at Masonic Temple in Detroit unforgettable when he proposed to, and then married, longtime girlfriend Olivia Jean on stage. White invited the Black Belles singer-songwriter onstage to perform the White Stripes‘ “Hotel Yorba,” and presented her with a ring after singing the lyric “Let’s get married.”

Third Man co-founder Ben Swank walked on stage during the encore to officiate the ceremony. White and Jean’s respective bass players served as best man and maid of honor, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Watch a fan recording of the special moment below.

