We knew when Jack White announced not one, but two new albums, we were in for a lot of exciting tunes.

From “Taking Me Back”, to “Love Is Selfish”, to “Fear of the Dawn”, every song has left us excited about the next ones to arrive.

And now two more are here: “Hi-De-Ho” features rapper Q-Tip and will be on Fear of the Dawn, the LP due April 8th that White previously referred to as a “really hard” rock record. Hear it below…

White’s second new track “Queen of the Bees,” will appear on Entering Heaven Alive, which he calls a “very mellow” acoustic LP that comes out July 22nd.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.