As we told you recently, Jack White is not content to release just ONE new album in 2022!

The first album to be released will be Fear of the Dawn, which comes out April 8th, and White has just shared a video for the title track.

And if that’s not enough for you, White’s second album of the year, Entering Heaven Alive, drops July 22nd.

