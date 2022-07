Is anyone working as hard as Jack White this year?

Today his second album of 2022, Entering Heaven Alive, came out on the heels of the harder-edged Fear the Dawn, which arrived in April.

Oh yeah– he’s also headlining the first night of Bourbon & Beyond on September 15th!

But first, a trip to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, to perform the thoughtful track, “If I Die Tomorrow”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.