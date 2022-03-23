Beck did a small solo acoustic gig Monday at the Nashville club, The Basement East, which is nice, but was made even more interesting by the presence of another surprise artist.

None other than Jack White came out to start the show with an, um, Beck impersonation, that included the 1997 Chumbawamba hit “Tubthumpimg”, with some Proclaimers thrown in for good measure.

Watch the fun on this Instagram video from White’s Third Man Records account…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.