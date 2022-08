Louisville band Jameron is back with their newest single “Hustle on the Grind.” It is their first new music since releasing their album Flash Flash last year. Recorded here in Louisville at La La Land Studio with Anne Gauthier, the new track is a funky, driving tune that shows the work the band has been up to since we last heard from them.

Listen to Jameron‘s new single “Hustle on the Grind” below.