Louisville 6 piece alt/funk/soul band Jameron has just released another single called “Want More”. They say it’s a “nod to all those people out there that feel like they’re falling off, to remind them their craft is worth the time no matter how hard life can be, weather that be financial struggle or the fake stars that we look up to and let us down.” The band features:

Jackson Hallahan on Drums

Paul Braun, Hand Percussion

Matt Thomasson, Saxophone

Jeff Winner AKA J WINS, Bass

Meg Bridges, Vocals & Auxiliary Percussion

Cameron Culbertson, Lead Vocals & Guitar

Check out the new song which we guarantee is also worth your time, now streaming everywhere.