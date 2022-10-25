Louisville 6 piece alt/funk/soul band Jameron has just released another single called “Want More”. They say it’s a “nod to all those people out there that feel like they’re falling off, to remind them their craft is worth the time no matter how hard life can be, weather that be financial struggle or the fake stars that we look up to and let us down.” The band features:
Jackson Hallahan on Drums
Paul Braun, Hand Percussion
Matt Thomasson, Saxophone
Jeff Winner AKA J WINS, Bass
Meg Bridges, Vocals & Auxiliary Percussion
Cameron Culbertson, Lead Vocals & Guitar
Check out the new song which we guarantee is also worth your time, now streaming everywhere.