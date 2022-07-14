Jamie Campbell Bower on Building a Musical World Around Dante’s Inferno & Finding His Voice for Stranger Things 4

Jamie Campbell Bower joins Kyle Meredith With… to dig into his new music and starring role in the latest season of Stranger Things. The actor/musician tells us how the breakup of his band Counterfeit led to a solo journey that finds him building a musical world around Dante’s Inferno and the 9 Circles of Hell, covering the classic “Run On (God’s Gonna Cut You Down),” and taking influence from The Cure’s Pornography. Bower also talks in depth about his portrayal of Peter Ballard in the 4th season of Stranger Things, finding the voice for Vecna, and choosing Placebo for his own headphone song.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.