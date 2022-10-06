Jamila Woods is back with a new track that we love already!

The Chicago artist hasn’t released a solo tune in a couple of years so it’s good to hear her distinctive voice once again.

Woods described “Boundaries” in a press statement:

“‘Boundaries’ is a song about the negotiation between private and shared space in a new relationship, the risk involved in letting someone get close enough to see your rough edges. I think a lot about the Prentice Hemphill quote, ‘Boundaries are the distance at which I can love you and me simultaneously.’ The song is about learning the difference between erecting boundaries out of fear versus out of love.”

Just try to resist Jamila Woods‘ “Boundaries”…

