Janis Ian on Her Complicated Friendship with Nina Simone & Resisting a Male Dominated Industry

Janis Ian sits down to talk with Kyle Meredith about The Light at the End of the Line, which has been announced to be her final studio album. The legendary songwriter tells us why she is choosing to close this chapter of her career, the public perception of artists after the spotlight has moved on, and leaving easter eggs within the new set that speaks to some of her past classics. Ian goes on to discuss writing a song about Nina Simone and their complicated friendship and writing “Resist” as an answer to a male dominated industry and society.

