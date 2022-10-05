Japanese Breakfast has shared a cover of Brandi Carlile‘s 2007 song “The Story.” The new rendition was recorded as part of North Face’s new “It’s More Than a Jacket” campaign.

Japanese Breakfast‘s Michelle Zauner said, “It was a joy to take on the iconic ballad, ‘The Story'” She shared her thoughts on the song saying:

“I think the song captures the depths of human tenacity and the spirit of the journey so well. We wanted to keep our rendition sparse and acoustic. A beautiful string arrangement written by Craig Hendrix and performed by our violinist, Molly Germer, and Quartet 121 soars in to sweep you up to the mountains.”

Listen to Japanese Breakfast‘s new rendition of “The Story” below.