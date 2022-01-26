Japanese Breakfast has shared her rendition of Yoko Ono‘s song “Nobody Sees Me Like You” from her 1981 album Season of Glass. It is the most recent preview of the upcoming Benjamin Gibbard-curated tribute album Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono, following the release of David Byrne and Yo La Tengo‘s version of “Who Has Seen The Wind.”

Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono is set to be released on February 18. Other contributors to the album include Deerhoof, the Flaming Lips, Sharon Van Etten, Death Cab for Cutie, U.S. Girls, Jay Som, and more. Watch the lyric video for Japanese Breakfast‘s rendition of “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do.”

