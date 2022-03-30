The 2022 Grammy nominees for “Best New Artist” are being showcased in a new Spotify Singles series, which includes the marvelous Japanese Breakfast.

Frontwoman Michelle Zauner explained their choice in a statement:

“We decided to record Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ because it felt like a very surprising cover for Japanese Breakfast. It’s so moving and sparse. We felt we could add some interesting instrumentation to the track and celebrate our fellow label mate, Bon Iver.”

Listen to their take on “Skinny Love”, as well as the Jubilee track, “Be Sweet”…

