Jared Leto on WeCrashed, Accents, Community, and New Thirty Seconds to Mars

Jared Leto catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about WeCrashed, his new miniseries co-starring opposite Anne Hathaway that chronicles the rise and fall of WeWork and finds him portraying Adam Neumann. The actor/musician tells us what drew him to the story, making sure that it wasn’t a takedown piece, and what it was like to go straight from having the Italian accent of Paolo Gucci to an Israli accent with Neumann, as well as how voice gives him access within the characters. Leto also discusses the importance of music and score within film before giving us an update of his band Thirty Seconds to Mars, which could be releasing new music as soon as Leto’s starring role in Morbius hits theaters.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.