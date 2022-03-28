Cassie and Mallory are a Jeffersonville, IN based duo featuring singer-songwriter Cassie Spires and violinist Mallory Tober. The two recently released their first album Life of a Ghost.

Spires crafts intimate and personal soundscapes with her lyrics and guitar. She says her songs are “based on her own experience of packing-up everything and traveling the country following a series of synchronistic events.” Tober accompany’s the songs with subtle, yet striking additions from her violin.

The duo shared a statement saying, “Our music is about healing- for ourselves and for others. We believe that everyone is an artist and we are passionate about creating a community that is focused on making the world a more beautiful place.”

Listen to Life of a Ghost below.