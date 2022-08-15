Nashville based singer-songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher stopped by the WFPK Studio to chat with afternoon host Otis Junior about her new album Brand New Day and her upcoming book Unspeakable. The lifelong musician played a couple of tender acoustic tunes, described her journey to finding her true voice, and spoke on the role music has played in processing her traumatic past. Listen to the entire conversation below!
In the Studio
August 15, 2022
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.