Jewel on Freewheelin’ Woman, Covering Maggie Rogers, & Mental Health Program

Jewel drops into the Kyle Meredith With… podcast to take us inside Freewheelin’ Woman, which she calls “the most intense creative process I’ve ever been through.” The eclectic artist talks about how she “catches a feeling” when songwriting, writing with “You Were Meant For Me” co-songwriter Steve Poltz again, and her changing sounds. Jewel also tells us that she made a folk album during the pandemic that could be released next, and discusses her cover of Maggie Rogers’ “Alaska,” having Darius Rucker and Train’s Pat Monahan on the album, being inspired by Tori Amos, and the profound activism of mental health through her Never Broken program.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.