My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James has not only announced a deluxe reissue of his debut solo album is on the way, he’s shared a previously unreleased tune as well!

Regions of Light and Sound of God came out in 2013 and the new deluxe edition will feature all nine tracks from the original album, plus 12 B-sides, unreleased demos, and alternate takes.

One of those previously unreleased tunes is “Read Between (Begin Again),” which was inspired by James’ great-aunt and her experience with dementia, which James said “really made me question the nature of the soul and spirit – what exactly is it that truly makes a person who they are? Where does ‘the soul’ go as dementia sets in? Is the soul slowly slipping into the next realm but part of it is hanging on and doesn’t want to let go yet? Is the soul gone and the body left to just spit out random information?”

Give a listen to “Read Between (Begin Again)”…

