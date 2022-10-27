It was a mini-reunion of The New Basement Tapes last night at the Brown Theater.

Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford was in town promoting his new solo album (self-titled) and brought out one of our favorite locals to join him on three songs– My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James!

Fresh from his WFPK Members Only performance earlier in the day, James contributed to a trio of tracks from the 2014 album Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes, which saw James and Mumford, along with Elvis Costello, Rhiannon Giddens and Taylor Goldsmith, putting their spin on some then-recently uncovered Bob Dylan lyrics.

One of those songs, “Kansas City”, was captured by a fan at the Brown last night.

And in case you missed it, opening act The A’s (Sylvan Esso‘s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Sword‘s Alexandra Sauser-Monnig) dropped by the studio to chat with John Timmons…

