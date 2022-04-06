Louisville’s Joan Shelley quietly released a new song and video and announced a new album due June 24th! The song is also the album title called “The Spur”. She said on her facebook page that the video was “directed by the Forman Brothers and featuring some of my favorite humans and non-humans. Join us for a four-minute ride down by the banks of the muddy Ohio.” Can’t wait to hear the rest! Credits are as follows:

Directed by Jacob and Moses Forman. Starring: Isaac Fosl-Van Wyke, Wagner and Stone, Declan, Story, Poppy Jo, and Nathan Salsburg as the Sheep-headed drummer. Costumes by Tiffany Woodard with Special thanks to Norah Wulkopf