It’s hard not to think of The Clash when you hear the name Joe Strummer, but the late singer’s post-Clash venture with The Mescaleros is also being highlighted with a new box set.

Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years was just released as part of the celebration of what would have been Strummer’s 70th birthday and includes remastered editions of all three of the band’s studio albums, plus 15 rare and unreleased tracks spanning the first demos Joe wrote for the Mescaleros, and outtakes of several tracks of Joe’s final recordings with the band.

Check out the video for “Fantastic,” which presents archival footage of Strummer– and even sports a brief cameo from Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder…

