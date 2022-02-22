If you know Led Zeppelin, you know their iconic fourth album. Which means you also know one of the standout tracks is the band’s take on the 1929 blues classic, “When the Levee Breaks”.

Now legendary Zeppelin bassist (and multi-instrument wizard) John Paul Jones has re-recorded the song with friends from around the world for a good cause.

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks of the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins, as well as Sámi vocalist Elle Márjá Eira, Māori artist Mihirangi, Congo musician Mermans Mosengo and Nigerian percussionist Sikiru Adepoju, are featured in the updated version, as is producer Sebastian Robertson– son of The Band‘s Robbie Robertson— who contributes on guitar.

“Levee” was recorded as part of global music non-profit Playing for Change‘s “Song Around the World” initiative. All proceeds from the song will benefit organizations like Conservation International, American Rivers, WWF, Reverb and the Playing for Change Foundation.

Even John Paul Jones’ former bandmate, Robert Plant, was impressed with the new version:

JPJ…in deep with a very special mix of people..contributing their gift to such a fine and ever growing cause..https://t.co/8pp8GDfUNy — Robert Plant (@RobertPlant) February 21, 2022

Watch the powerful new version of “When the Levee Breaks”…

