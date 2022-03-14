The Lovin’ Spoonful’s John Sebastian on Exploring His Classic Songbook

The Lovin’ Spoonful’s John Sebastian joins Kyle Meredith to talk about John Sebastian and Arlen Roth Explore the Spoonful Songbook, a collaborative LP that finds the two musicians reimagining the band’s classic catalog through instrumentals and new versions that feature guests taking the vocals. The “Welcome Back” singer-songwriter takes us into the pair’s partnership, compares these new versions to their 60’s originals, and tells us about finding jug band music in his youth and marrying it to the rock and pop music that would result in those legendary tracks. Sebastian takes us through the sparse arrangements of songs like “Daydream” and “Do You Believe In Magic,” tells us why they weren’t able to come up with a new arrangement for “Summer in the City,” and the inspiration behind “Didn’t Have To Do It” and his solo cut “Stories We Could Tell”. We also get to hear about writing children’s television music in the 80s, including “Care Bears Countdown,” and that he and Roth may do a sequel to this record.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.