We had a feeling this would be fun! Mid-Morning host John Timmons put together a 3 hour show filled with songs that have the word Walk (and variations) in the title. Thanks to listeners for their numerous suggestions and requests. In case you missed it or just want to hear it again, here’s his Spotify playlist for Walk….. This Way including songs that time didn’t allow for. Enjoy!





