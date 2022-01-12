Playlist
January 12, 2022

We had a feeling this would be fun! Mid-Morning host John Timmons  put together a 3 hour show filled with songs that have the word Walk (and variations) in the title. Thanks to listeners for their numerous suggestions and requests. In case you missed it or just want to hear it again, here’s his Spotify playlist for Walk….. This Way including songs that time didn’t allow for. Enjoy!


By John Timmons @earxtacyjohn
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.