Josh Klinghoffer expressed the mourning that many people are experiencing since the loss of Hollywood icon Betty White on New Year’s Eve. The former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist paid tribute to the Golden Girls star by sharing a cover of the theme song of the show that would solidify her place in TV history.

His post on Instagram read:

“There has been a lot of loss lately, a lot of endings,” Klinghoffer wrote on Instagram. “It’s happening all the time everywhere, but these past few weeks have seen the loss of a few important people in my life. I rarely feel like I have any wisdom to share, but the son of the creator of the show I have included the theme song to said this, and I think it’s just brilliant. He said (something like), ‘We are all experts at being exactly who we were the day before.’”

He continued:

“As it’s a beginning of sorts, tomorrow, perhaps try and do something differently. Make that call. Start that book. Go and breathe outside. Put an end to that fight. Feel. Try and mend some of the broken things you see around you, inside and out. Live life knowing you don’t have forever as all lives tend toward ending.”

Watch Josh Klinghoffer perform the theme song from The Golden Girls below.