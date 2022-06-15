We’ve been fans since we first heard his 1998 debut album, Dressed Up Like Nebraska. One of our favorite singer-songwriters, Josh Rouse dropped by the WFPK studio to chat with mid-morning host John Timmons, talk about his upcoming album release, Going Places, and play a few songs and share stories. He’s still writing great tunes and we are looking forward to the new record coming out July 29th on Yep Roc Records. In case you missed it, you can listen below. We’ve also shared the album versions of the songs he played live in the studio.



