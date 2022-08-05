Journey’s Neal Schon on Guitarists That Inspired Freedom & Possible 3 Hour Live Shows

Journey’s Neal Schon sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Freedom, the band’s first new album in eleven years. The guitarist discusses having Chaka Khan, Prince, and Jimi Hendrix as an influence and looking up to Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page as an arranger, how this album traces through their 50 years history, and what the future holds for their live shows. In fact, Schon tells us that after their stadium tours, we might expect An Evening With type of performances that could stretch well beyond three hours with a much bigger production than anything they’ve tackled before.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.