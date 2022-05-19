listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Singer/songwriter Joy Downer returns with her dreamy new single, “Chain Reaction.” It’s her first new music since her 2020 debut album, Paper Moon. The LA-based artist teams up with her friend Beck once again, who shares his vocals. He performed with her last year on her TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The song addresses the challenges of putting the needs of loved ones before ourselves, while struggling to communicate our own needs. Downer described the new track like being in an airplane and oxygen masks deploy. “I know I’m supposed to put mine on,” she says, “but I can’t shake wanting to help others first. This song is an ode to those of us that deeply struggle with that concept.”

The song also features guitar work from Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, and will be released on McCready’s Hockey Talkter Records.

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Check out her recent performance on The Late Late Show with James Cordon:

