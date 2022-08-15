Kentucky musician JT Word is an artist from small town Kentucky with most of his musical history built behind a drum kit. The self-proclaimed “drummer turned shouting machine,” has stepped from behind the drums for the release of his debut album A Lover’s Quarrel with the World.

Word describes his songs as being “about the universal, things seen by heart and soul.” His country-influenced rock sound is highlighted throughout the album, which is set for release on CD, Vinyl, and digital download on September 30.

Listen to JT Word‘s single “Iceman” from his album A Lover’s Quarrel with the World below.