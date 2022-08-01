You hear things like “one to watch” or “they’re gonna be big!” which is sometimes true and sometimes doesn’t quite pan out. Nobody really knows the future. But a lot have signed on to this up and coming artist Cecilia Castleman who comes by her talent honestly. Her parents are professional songwriters who’ve written for artists such as Alan Jackson and Alison Krauss. Cecilia’s dream was to make a record with the legendary producer Don Was and he signed up right away! Now she’s with Glassnote Records who helped the careers of Mumford and Sons and Phoenix among others. We caught up with Cecilia before she was to open for Melissa Etheridge and still high from opening for Sheryl Crow and Keb Mo. You can hear her interview with WFPK’s Laura Shine plus a couple of live tunes, including one not yet released!