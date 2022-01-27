Kacey Musgraves is currently on her “Star-Crossed: Unveiled” headlining tour and was scheduled to perform last night (Wednesday) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

But before that Musgraves decided to make a surprise visit to Tavern on Camac, which calls itself “Philadelphia’s longest running gay bar”.

The longtime LGBTQ+ advocate performed an impromptu version of the Fleetwood Mac classic, “Dreams”, which Musgraves often performs in concert.

Audience member De’Saun Stewart captured some of the performance on Instagram:

As @skurtains said on Twitter:

kacey musgraves playing at a small gay bar in philly just proves she knows her fan base — spotted lanternfly destroyer (@skurtains) January 25, 2022

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.