Kate Bush made a post on her website to acknowledge the recent resurgence of popularity for her 1980 song “Running Up That Hill. Thanks to its inclusion in a recent episode of the Netflix series Stranger Things, the Hounds of Love classic hit an 8700% increase in global Spotify streams.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix. It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!”

The fact that she, too, loves the series was the sole reason the song was even approved to appear in the episode. Bush rarely licenses her music for use in movies and TV, but agreed after reading a portion of the script.

Her statement continued:

“Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July. Best wishes, Kate”

Watch the Stranger Things scene and the music video for “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” below.

