Katelyn Tarver on Subject To Change: “Making this album almost felt like I blacked out.”

Katelyn Tarver sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about her first full length album, Subject To Change, and tells us about the source of the heavy subject matter, how she was viewing love and relationships as some of her friends were divorcing, and not taking advice from people under 50. The actress/musician discusses finally making an LP after more than a decade of singles and EPs, the choice to have minimal production, and how she plans to play them live. Tarver also takes us into her side project with Parachute’s Will Anderson and doing more songwriting for other artists, as with her massive UK success from Cheryl using “Crazy Stupid Love”.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.