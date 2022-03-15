Louisville native Kathryn Brooks released her debut single “February,” helping us bid farewell to another winter.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter was born in Louisville, and after being “raised all over the place,” Brooks returned home to embark on her music career. Growing her music straight from her Kentucky roots, the young artist got her first guitar in 5th grade to join her school’s bluegrass band. She has since continued to write music inspired by the folk, country, and blues music of the region.

“February” is the first official offering from Kathryn Brooks, written and performed entirely on her own. Listen to the new song below.