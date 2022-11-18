Kathryn Brooks is a Louisville musician with a new single out today called “Cottonwoods.” We first heard from the singer-songwriter earlier this year when she shared her debut single “February.” Brooks plays slide guitar on the new song, and enlisted the help of Maggie Halfman to contribute vocal harmonies. “Cottonwoods” is the first single of Brooks’ upcoming debut EP Last Looks, a 5-track collection recorded and produced by Louisville musician and producer Anthony Keenan.

Of the new song, Brooks says, “‘Cottonwoods’ encapsulates how romance and ego play the main roles in the success and demise of relationships, especially between artists.”

Last Looks, the debut EP from Kathryn Brooks, is scheduled to be released on January 20. Listen to the lead single “Cottonwoods” below.