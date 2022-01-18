Kevin Moore, aka Keb’ Mo’, will release a new album this Friday and has just shared the autobiographical title track!

Keb’ Mo’ produced Good To Be with none other than country superstar– and current member of the Eagles— Vince Gill.

Moore said in a press release that the song of the same name “feels like the title track to my life,” since he just purchased his late mother’s home in Compton, California, which is where where Moore grew up.

Give a listen…

