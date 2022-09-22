Kentucky singer/songwriter Kelsey Waldon released her video for “Backwater Blues” directed by Curtis Wayne Millard and dedicated it to the resilience of Kentuckians. It’s a timely tune relating to the recent floods and devastation in Eastern, KY. She has partnered with Gibson Gives, the philanthropic arm of the guitar brand Gibson, and RallyUp with a raffle to win 3 of her Epiphone guitars. She has also partnered with Gibson Gives to support Appalshop, a Kentucky-based non-profit organization that provides free music lessons to school aged children, that was seriously affected by the flood.

“Backwater Blues” is from her new album on Oh Boy Records called No Regular Dog. About the song from Kelsey:

“I wrote this song from personal experience, and something I lived every season of my life growing up. It was inevitable that one day I would write a song about the backwater. To everyone I know down in the Ohio River bottoms, people will ask them why they still live there in flood country? The answer is because it is home. Just like when people outside of the state ask, ‘why do they still live in hollers by the river and creeks?’ It is home and most people simply can’t move. They don’t have the means or money to do it, and the reasons why are mostly out of their control. The message is one of empathy and the storyline is one of heartbreak, except this time Mother Nature is doing the breaking, over and over again. She is upset for good reason, but the character in the story has a simple plea. I think most anyone, outside of the state and all around this world, can relate…especially in these times we are living in. Pitch in if you can, to give back to a place that has given us so much.”

Kelsey and her band will be performing at Zanzabar on November 10, 2022.