Joan Shelley has many fans in her home state of Kentucky but around the world, too. Her much anticipated new album called The Spur has already garnered articles by The New York Times and England’s The Guardian. WFPK is proud to say we’ve been playing her music for a long time ever since her earliest recordings and the ones she has done with Maiden Radio, a power trio that also features Cheyenne Mize and Julia Purcell. The Spur comes out this Friday, June 24th and we’ve included the latest single from it called “Home”. Go Joan go!

We also have included another track that features Bill Callahan from the album called “Amberlit Morning”