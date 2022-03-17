Owensboro Native Jerry Schwartz has an affinity for classic Brit-pop, and expresses that passion with his aptly named band The Jerrys and their new single “Alicia.”

“As a teen, I wrote a song about my girlfriend Alicia dancing to the record player. To fit the lyric, I used her first name, but no one knew her by that name and The Shadows of Knight and others had already made the name a hit anyway, so I ditched the idea. Decades later, I returned to writing a song about Alicia. She still dances to the music, but she’s my wife this time around.”

Schwartz is a multi-instrumentalist and puts all his skills to work in the band, writing, performing, and producing all of the songs. When he needs assistance on stage or in the studio, he credits Robert Porché and Jim Losby as big contributors to the band’s sound.

“Alicia” is the lead single of The Jerrys‘ upcoming album Ready or Not, set to be released on May 4. Check it out below!