Adding to the great list of songwriters from Kentucky is S.G. Goodman, who just announced a new album today called Teeth Marks on Verve Forecast Records. This marks the second album for Goodman after her first one in 2020 which was produced by My Morning Jacket’s Jim James called Old Time Feeling. Teeth Marks will be released June 3rd of 2022 and we just got the new single which is the title track. Goodman says:

“This is a song about the phantom limb of love: a condition in which a lover’s mind is deluded and we make the mistake of taking a step forward, only to fall face first into the reality of another’s heart. A reality we are unwilling to accept – a land of false promise we find ourselves not equipped to walk in.”