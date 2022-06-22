Kentucky songwriter Kelsey Waldon just released a new song and video from her upcoming album No Regular Dogs before its release on August 12th. “Tall and Mighty” is the second single from the album, was produced by Shooter Jennings (Waylon Jenning’s son), and is preserving the spirit of authentic country music for all of us. The late John Prine was a big fan of the young songwriter from Monkey’s Eyebrow, Kentucky and this will be her fourth record for his label Oh Boy Records. Kelsey is also scheduled to play at Zanzabar on November 10, 2022!