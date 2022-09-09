Tyler Childers and his band The Food Stamps have shared some good news! The Kentucky native not only has a new album coming out, it will broken into three different sections.

Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? arrives September 30th with the sections called Hallelujah, Jubilee and Joyful Noise– with each part presenting the same eight songs in a different way.

Childers described the project in a statement:

“I grew up Baptist and I was scared to death to go to hell. And a lot of that stuck with me. Filtering through that and trying to find the truth, and the beauty, and the things you should think about and expelling all that nonsense has been something I’ve spent a lot of time on. This is a collection that came together through those reflections. In a lot of ways, this is processing life experiences in the different philosophies and religions that have formed me, trying to make a comprehensive sonic example of that.

Working with the same song three different ways is a nod to my raising, growing up in a church that believes in the Holy Trinity: The Father, Son and Holy Ghost, and what that means. The Father being the root, the place from which everything comes from, and The Son coming to free up some of those things, allowing it to be more open and welcoming. And then you have the Holy Ghost once The Son is gone — that feeling that’s supposed to keep us sustained until we are reunited, in whatever way that looks.

Message wise, I hope that people take that it doesn’t matter race, creed, religion and all of that like — the most important part is to protect your heart, cultivate that and make that something useful for the world.”

Our first hint of what’s to come arrives in the form of the Hallelujah and Jubilee versions of “Angel Band,” the latter of which has an official video. Check them both out…

