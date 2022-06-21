Louisville jazz juggernauts Kiana & the Sun Kings are back with a brand new single called “Drunk.” It is a groovy, feel-good track that highlights everything there is to love about this Louisville band. The Sun Kings provide tight, impressive instrumentation that serve as the perfect landscape where Kiana Del’s voice can float and soar.

On Friday (June 24), Kiana & the Sun Kings will join My Morning Jacket for an intimate benefit show at Iroquois Amphitheater supporting Change Today, Change Tomorrow. River City Drum Corps are also on the bill.

Listen to their new single “Drunk” below.