Louisville’s Kiana & the Sun Kings have shared a brand new single called “Sweet Tea (Bring Me Home).” The sentimental new song is an ode to lead singer Kiana Del‘s mother, and a beam of light to mothers everywhere. The band decided to forgo the traditional Friday release, and instead, shared the song on Mother’s Day (May 8). The song follows a previous holiday release, “Anything You Want,” that arrived with a special Valentine’s Day music video this past February.

Listen to Kiana & the Sun Kings new song “Sweet Tea (Bring Me Home)” below.