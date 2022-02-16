Kiefer Suther on Bloor Street, His Time in Jail, and Portraying Franklin D. Roosevelt

Kiefer Sutherland sits down with Kyle Meredith to dig into his new album, Bloor Street. The actor/musician discusses the romantic balance between the songs, how the pubs of England left their stamp on the material, and why his time filming Designated Survivor put him in a reflective mood. Sutherland goes on to tell us about his multiple times in jail inspiring one of the record’s centerpieces, the crossover between his love of Americana music and the roles he sometimes plays, as well as portraying William S. Burroughs in 2000’s Beat and Franklin D. Roosevelt in this April’s The First Lady.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.