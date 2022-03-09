Incredibly prolific Australian band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are already back again with the announcement of their next project: a double album called Omnium Gatherum. This comes just days after the release of their 30-minute 2-track album Made in Timeland, and will be their fifth album in two years. The announcement arrived with the release of an 18-minute track called “The Dripping Tap”. The new LP was originally viewed as a collection of unreleased songs, but grew into something more.

“This recording session felt significant,” Stu Mackenzie shared in a statement. “Significant because it was the first time all six Gizzards had gotten together after an extraordinarily long time in lockdown. Significant because it produced the longest studio recording we’ve ever released. Significant because (I think) it’s going to change the way we write and record music—at least for a while…. A turning point. A touchstone. I think we’re entering into our ‘jammy period.’ It feels good.”

Omnium Gatherum does not yet have an official release date, but preorders will be available on March 22. Listen to “The Dripping Tap” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.