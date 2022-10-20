Kings of Leon have partnered with Willett Distillery of Bardstown, Kentucky to officially launch a collection of “family” whiskeys.

Kiamichi— named after the Oklahoma river near where the Followills and family members gathered for reunions every Memorial Day weekend– had a soft-launch at Bourbon & Beyond last month but has now been made available to all.

Kiamichi boasts a pair of limited-edition ryes aged 5-and-8 years, plus a rare and collectible 19-year-old bourbon to commemorate the 19th anniversary of Kings Of Leon’s 2003 debut album Youth and Young Manhood.

Drummer Nathan Followill told SPIN:

“That 19-year element being tied into it solidified it for me. It made perfect sense to do this, because Willett is basically the liquid version of us for our career.”

Of the soft-launch of Kiamichi at Bourbon & Beyond, Followill joked to Forbes:

“I’m told I was a little too generous with my pours as we blew through that 19-year-old. I might have been responsible for a few people dozing off during our set. But it was amazing to see fans with whom we already have a connection through music get behind this partnership with Willett. To experience that in real-time and see how excited people were was incredible.”

