Three members of iconic grunge bands have joined forces to form 3rd Secret AND just dropped a new album!

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil and drummer Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden are joined by Bubba Dupree (Void) and singers Jillian Raye (of Novoselic’s group Giants in the Trees) and Jennifer Johnson in what they’ve dubbed 3rd Secret.

“Secret” is the operative word, as they’ve managed to release their entire self-titled LP just yesterday!

Check out the album here…

